Edwards Lifesciences call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) with 6,442 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 36.21%. Jan-25 82.5 calls and Nov-24 75 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.29. Earnings are expected on February 4th.

