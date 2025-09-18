Markets
Edwards Lifesciences Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EW

September 18, 2025 — 12:56 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.64, changing hands as low as $74.04 per share. Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EW shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Edwards Lifesciences Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, EW's low point in its 52 week range is $64.005 per share, with $83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.99. The EW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

