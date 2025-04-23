Edwards Lifesciences Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.02, changing hands as high as $72.75 per share. Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EW's low point in its 52 week range is $58.93 per share, with $95.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.39. The EW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

