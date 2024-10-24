Edwards Lifesciences backs FY24 revenue growth view 8%-10%, consensus $1.44B

16:22 EDT Edwards Lifesciences (EW) backs FY24 revenue growth view 8%-10%, consensus $1.44B

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.