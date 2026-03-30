Edwards Lifesciences Achieves #89 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Darden Restaurants

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) has taken over the #89 spot from Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), according to ETF Channel
. Below is a chart of Edwards Lifesciences Corp versus Darden Restaurants, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (EW plotted in blue; DRI plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of EW vs. DRI:
EW is currently trading up about 0.7%, while DRI is up about 1.3% midday Monday.
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