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Edwards Lifesciences Achieves #89 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Darden Restaurants

March 30, 2026 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) has taken over the #89 spot from Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Edwards Lifesciences Corp versus Darden Restaurants, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (EW plotted in blue; DRI plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of EW vs. DRI:

EW,DRI Relative Performance Chart

EW is currently trading up about 0.7%, while DRI is up about 1.3% midday Monday.

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Also see:
 Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FNDX
 Safe Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Insider Buying-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FNDX-> Safe Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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