Edwards Lifesciences Achieves #70 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Intuit

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) has taken over the #70 spot from Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Edwards Lifesciences Corp versus Intuit Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (EW plotted in blue; INTU plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of EW vs. INTU:

EW is currently trading up about 0.3%, while INTU is up about 2.1% midday Thursday.

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