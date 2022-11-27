Markets
EW

Edwards Announces Positive Data On Transfemoral Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement

November 27, 2022 — 08:34 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) said that one-year results on patients treated in TRISCEND study of the company's EVOQUE transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement system demonstrated favorable safety, efficacy and quality-of-life outcomes.

Patients enrolled in the TRISCEND study had symptomatic moderate or greater functional or degenerative tricuspid regurgitation (TR), despite optimal medical therapy.

The one-year outcomes demonstrated high survival of 90.1% and high freedom from heart failure hospitalization at 88.4%; significant and sustained TR reduction, with 97.6% of patients with mild or trace TR (n=84).

The data also demonstrated significantly improved functional and quality-of-life outcomes, with 93% of patients in NYHA Class I or II compared to 26% at baseline (n=89) and a 26-point increase in KCCQ score over baseline (n=102).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.