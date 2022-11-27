Edwards Announces Positive Data On Transfemoral Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) said that one-year results on patients treated in TRISCEND study of the company's EVOQUE transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement system demonstrated favorable safety, efficacy and quality-of-life outcomes.

Patients enrolled in the TRISCEND study had symptomatic moderate or greater functional or degenerative tricuspid regurgitation (TR), despite optimal medical therapy.

The one-year outcomes demonstrated high survival of 90.1% and high freedom from heart failure hospitalization at 88.4%; significant and sustained TR reduction, with 97.6% of patients with mild or trace TR (n=84).

The data also demonstrated significantly improved functional and quality-of-life outcomes, with 93% of patients in NYHA Class I or II compared to 26% at baseline (n=89) and a 26-point increase in KCCQ score over baseline (n=102).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.