Edwards Announces FDA Approval For KONECT RESILIA Aortic Valved Conduit - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) has received approval from the U.S. FDA for the KONECT RESILIA aortic valved conduit, the first ready-to-implant solution for bio-Bentall procedures. The KONECT device comes with the advanced RESILIA tissue, which incorporates integrity-preservation technology that may help improve valve durability.

Daveen Chopra, Edwards' corporate vice president, surgical structural heart, said: "Because the typical patient is under the age of 60, advanced technologies such as the KONECT device with the RESILIA tissue might provide extended valve durability for a more active patient population."

