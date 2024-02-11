Edward Snowden Says He's Watching The Bitcoin Chart While Everyone Else Is Glued To The Super Bowl Game

While fans around the world were glued to the spectacle of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor, was focused elsewhere.

What Happened: He posted on X, formerly Twitter, "everybody watching the #SuperBowl and here I am watching the bitcoin chart."

This comes as major crypto firms did not showcase any advertisements during the Super Bowl this year. The usually high-profile event for crypto advertising was notably silent in that respect. The exception was Twitter and Block Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey, who was present, donning a ‘Satoshi' sweatshirt sitting next to music icons Jay Z and Beyoncé. The shirt was a subtle tribute to the anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, and resonated with Dorsey’s well-known support for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s value climbed past $48,000 on Sunday, marking a one-month high. This spike in the backdrop of Lunar New Year celebrations in Asia.

The cryptocurrency market has observed significant investment activity as several BTC Exchange Traded Funds have absorbed more than a billion dollars, relieving bitcoin selling pressure, which signals rising demand.

Why It Matters: Although GrayScale’s Bitcoin Trust now an exchange-traded fund, faced reducing outflows, there was a contrasting surge in inflows to the new U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs. These ETFs saw a notable net incoming of $541 million on February 9, only surpassed by their initial day of trading. Meanwhile, GBTC experienced its least amount of outflow, with a marked 91% decline from its largest daily outflow recorded in January.

Earlier in January, Snowden had made comments targeting Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgan, following the approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). His tweet read, “Wild how the SEC approving a Bitcoin ETF was all it took to transform the CEO of JPMorgan from the King of Money into that guy who spends one half of every interview insisting "I don't care about Bitcoin," and the other half sobbing that it stole his wife and shot his dog.”

Photo via Wikimedia

Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $44,515, up 3.91% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

