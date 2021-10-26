US Markets

Edward Rogers files petition in Canadian court to validate new board of Rogers Communications

Contributor
Moira Warburton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Edward Rogers has filed a legal petition in a British Columbia court to validate his reconstituted board of Rogers Communications Inc, his spokesperson said on Tuesday, as a family fight over control of one of Canada's biggest telecoms companies deepens.

VANCOUVER, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Edward Rogers has filed a legal petition in a British Columbia court to validate his reconstituted board of Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, his spokesperson said on Tuesday, as a family fight over control of one of Canada's biggest telecoms companies deepens.

Rogers, son of late founder Ted Rogers, has been battling with his mother and two sisters over who should lead the company after he attempted to remove Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale in late September.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver Editing by Chris Reese)

((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com; 437-771-3124;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular