Edward Rogers files petition in Canadian court to validate new board of Rogers Communications

VANCOUVER, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Edward Rogers has filed a legal petition in a British Columbia court to validate his reconstituted board of Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, his spokesperson said on Tuesday, as a family fight over control of one of Canada's biggest telecoms companies deepens.

Rogers, son of late founder Ted Rogers, has been battling with his mother and two sisters over who should lead the company after he attempted to remove Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale in late September.

