Edward Rogas Is The Independent Director of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) And They Just Sold 31% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Edward Rogas, recently sold US$493k worth of stock at US$32.89 per share. That sale was 31% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FormFactor

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Financial Officer, Shai Shahar, for US$551k worth of shares, at about US$24.87 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$33.80). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 100% of Shai Shahar's stake.

FormFactor insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FORM Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that FormFactor insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$22m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The FormFactor Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold FormFactor shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - FormFactor has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

