Edward Muransky Is The Independent Director of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) And They Just Picked Up 7.4% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Edward Muransky, the Independent Director of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) recently shelled out US$95k to buy stock, at US$17.55 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 7.4%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Farmers National Banc Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Edward Muransky was not the only time they bought Farmers National Banc shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$154k worth of shares at a price of US$15.40 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$17.79. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 52.76k shares for US$807k. On the other hand they divested 1.50k shares, for US$21k. Overall, Farmers National Banc insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:FMNB Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

Insider Ownership of Farmers National Banc

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Farmers National Banc insiders own about US$56m worth of shares. That equates to 9.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Farmers National Banc Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Farmers National Banc we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Farmers National Banc and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

