Edward Kennedy Is The Independent Director of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) And They Just Picked Up 24% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Edward Kennedy, recently paid US$23.99 per share to buy US$200k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 24%.

Arvinas Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Bradley Margus, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$37.46 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$25.45. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Bradley Margus was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 18.33k shares worth US$553k. On the other hand they divested 40.00k shares, for US$1.5m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ARVN Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2020

Does Arvinas Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Arvinas insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$104m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Arvinas Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Arvinas (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

