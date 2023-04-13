Edward Jones Upgrades V.F. (VFC)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Edward Jones upgraded their outlook for V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for V.F. is $29.43. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 36.44% from its latest reported closing price of $21.57.

The projected annual revenue for V.F. is $12,248MM, an increase of 4.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.37.

V.F. Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $21.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.15%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 8.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.49 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.06%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,635K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,485K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 13.26% over the last quarter.

IWD - iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF holds 1,024K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 20.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 99.93% over the last quarter.

AVUSX - Avantis U.S. Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aviva holds 58K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing a decrease of 188.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 73.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1326 funds or institutions reporting positions in V.F.. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFC is 0.14%, an increase of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.32% to 413,677K shares. The put/call ratio of VFC is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

VF Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. The Company's purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. The Company connects this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good.

