Edward Jones Upgrades Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Edward Jones upgraded their outlook for Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trimble Navigation is $62.92. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 27.99% from its latest reported closing price of $49.16.

The projected annual revenue for Trimble Navigation is $3,921MM, an increase of 6.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VICTORY VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - Victory S&P 500 Index VIP Series Class I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 12.45% over the last quarter.

MADDEN SECURITIES holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fred Alger Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 556.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 86.41% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 55K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 12.96% over the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Index 500 Stock Portfolio holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trimble Navigation. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMB is 0.23%, a decrease of 9.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 269,572K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMB is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Trimble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation.

