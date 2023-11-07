Edward Jones Upgrades HP (HPQ)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2023, Edward Jones upgraded their outlook for HP (NYSE:HPQ) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.83% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for HP is 30.84. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 12.83% from its latest reported closing price of 27.33.

The projected annual revenue for HP is 57,802MM, an increase of 5.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1792 funds or institutions reporting positions in HP. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPQ is 0.21%, a decrease of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 824,323K shares. The put/call ratio of HPQ is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 120,953K shares representing 12.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 39,509K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,619K shares, representing a decrease of 30.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 21.57% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 28,830K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,418K shares, representing a decrease of 29.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 22.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,751K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,341K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 20,948K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,539K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 2.49% over the last quarter.

HP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze.

