Edward Jones Upgrades Accenture (ACN)

On April 5, 2023, Edward Jones upgraded their outlook for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.26% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Accenture is $318.03. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.26% from its latest reported closing price of $285.84.

The projected annual revenue for Accenture is $64,813MM, an increase of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - CTIVP - MFS Value Fund Class 1 holds 102K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Intellectus Partners holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 0.92% over the last quarter.

WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund N holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 20.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Catalyst Financial Partners holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

XITK - SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accenture. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACN is 0.65%, a decrease of 10.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 529,400K shares. The put/call ratio of ACN is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Accenture Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, it offers Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services - all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Its 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. It embraces the power of change to create value and shared success for its clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

