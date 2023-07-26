Edward Jones Initiates Coverage of Kenvue (KVUE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Edward Jones initiated coverage of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.71% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kenvue is 28.82. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.71% from its latest reported closing price of 25.12.

The projected annual revenue for Kenvue is 16,038MM, an increase of 4.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 6,472K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

LCCAX - Columbia Contrarian Core Fund holds 1,598K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

BLACKROCK LARGE CAP SERIES FUNDS, INC. - BlackRock Event Driven Equity Fund Investor A holds 977K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

NPRTX - Neuberger Berman Large Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 818K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

CBLAX - Columbia Balanced Fund holds 655K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

