Edward Jones Initiates Coverage of Advanced Micro Devices (SWX:AMD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 20, 2024, Edward Jones initiated coverage of Advanced Micro Devices (SWX:AMD) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,816 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMD is 0.67%, an increase of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 1,225,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,795K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,706K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 11.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,719K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,468K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 11.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 40,164K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,274K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 86.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 33,802K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,780K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 54.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 30,287K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,547K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 11.37% over the last quarter.

