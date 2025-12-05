Edvantage Group Holdings (SEHK:382) Price Target Decreased by 15.76% to 1.66

The average one-year price target for Edvantage Group Holdings (SEHK:382) has been revised to HK$1.66 / share. This is a decrease of 15.76% from the prior estimate of HK$1.97 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$1.31 to a high of HK$2.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.27% from the latest reported closing price of HK$1.43 / share.

Edvantage Group Holdings Maintains 10.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 10.35%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edvantage Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 382 is 0.00%, an increase of 10.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 6,931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,152K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 683K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares , representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 382 by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 674K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares , representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 382 by 12.77% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 520K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 352K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.