Edvantage Group Expands with Strategic Land Acquisitions

November 22, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited (HK:0382) has released an update.

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited has successfully acquired land use rights for three parcels in Xinhui District, Guangdong Province, to expand Huashang Vocational College. The acquisition, totaling approximately RMB143.12 million, aims to develop an educational hub with various student facilities. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to integrate industry and education, enhancing its educational offerings.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers.
