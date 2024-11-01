News & Insights

Edvantage Group Expands with New Hotel Agreements

November 01, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited (HK:0382) has released an update.

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited’s subsidiary, Huashang Hotel, has entered into two agreements with Sun City Hotel to manage and operate hotel services, marking a significant move in their hospitality venture. The transactions, which involve hotel management and usage, are classified as continuing connected transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, reflecting both companies’ strategic collaboration. These agreements are structured on favorable commercial terms and are exempt from certain regulatory requirements, yet remain subject to reporting and annual review.

