Edvantage Group Announces Employee Share Awards

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited (HK:0382) has released an update.

Edvantage Group Holdings Limited has awarded 4,429,719 new shares to eight selected employee participants under the 2024 Share Award Scheme, with vesting conditional upon meeting certain performance targets by May 2025. These targets include various financial and operational metrics tailored to the Group and individual employees. The company reserves the right to claw back the shares in cases of financial misstatement or serious misconduct by the recipients.

For further insights into HK:0382 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.