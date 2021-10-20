Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.10

The board of Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 9th of December, with investors receiving US$0.10 per share. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Educational Development's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Educational Development's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 39.6% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGM:EDUC Historic Dividend October 20th 2021

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.30, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.9% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Educational Development has impressed us by growing EPS at 40% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Educational Development you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

