Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EDUC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.85, the dividend yield is 2.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDUC was $14.85, representing a -25.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $20 and a 391.71% increase over the 52 week low of $3.02.

EDUC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Tiffany & Co. (TIF) and Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT). EDUC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EDUC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

