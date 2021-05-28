Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EDUC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EDUC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.06, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDUC was $14.06, representing a -29.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $20 and a 115.31% increase over the 52 week low of $6.53.

EDUC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Pearson, Plc (PSO) and Scholastic Corporation (SCHL). EDUC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EDUC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.