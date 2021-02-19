Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2021

Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EDUC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDUC was $16, representing a -20% decrease from the 52 week high of $20 and a 429.78% increase over the 52 week low of $3.02.

EDUC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) and Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT). EDUC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.31.

