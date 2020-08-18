Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EDUC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.83, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDUC was $14.83, representing a -24.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.76 and a 391.04% increase over the 52 week low of $3.02.

EDUC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Tiffany & Co. (TIF) and Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT). EDUC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74.

