This Education Stock Posted 34% EPS Growth, So Why Did One Fund Exit a $10.7 Million Stake?

Key Points

Peregrine Asset Advisers sold all 69,012 of its shares in Adtalem Global Education.

The shares were worth about $10.66 million as of the prior period's end.

The position previously accounted for 3.2% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter, marking a significant reallocation.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. fully exited its position in Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in the fourth quarter, selling 69,012 shares in a trade estimated at $10.66 million, according to a February 2 SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 2, Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold its entire holding of 69,012 shares in Adtalem Global Education. The net position change of $10.66 million at quarter-end reflects both the sale and price fluctuations during the period.

What else to know

Top holdings after this filing include:

NYSEMKT:LGDX: $20.04 million (5.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $15.74 million (4.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AAPL: $15.00 million (4.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NVDA: $12.18 million (3.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $11.61 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of January 30, Adtalem Global Education shares were priced at $103.55, down about 1% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.89 billion Net income (TTM) $253.25 million Price $103.55 One-year price change 1.4%

Company snapshot

Adtalem Global Education offers degree and non-degree programs in nursing, health professions, medical, veterinary, and online education through Chamberlain University, Walden University, and specialized medical/veterinary schools.

The company generates revenue primarily from tuition, fees, and related educational services delivered via both on-campus and online platforms.

It serves students seeking undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees in healthcare, medical, veterinary, and related fields, with a focus on workforce-aligned education.

Adtalem Global Education is a leading provider of workforce-oriented education solutions, operating across the healthcare and professional education sectors. The company's multi-brand portfolio and hybrid delivery model enable broad reach and adaptability to evolving student and industry needs. Strategic emphasis on healthcare and professional programs positions Adtalem to address critical talent gaps and maintain a competitive edge in the education and training services market.

What this transaction means for investors

Adtalem’s recent results were objectively strong, but sometimes selling isn’t about business weakness; it can also be about opportunity cost. In its fiscal second quarter, Adtalem’s revenue climbed 12.4% year over year to $503 million, while adjusted earnings per share jumped 34% to $2.43. Total enrollment rose 6.3% to 97,010 students, marking the 10th straight quarter of growth, and adjusted EBITDA expanded 24% as margins improved across segments. Management also raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $7.80 to $8.00 and authorized a new $750 million share repurchase program through 2028, underscoring confidence in cash generation.



Meanwhile, this portfolio’s top holdings skew heavily toward large-cap technology and index-based strategies, with far less emphasis on mid-cap education services. Against that backdrop, a healthcare-focused educator delivering steady growth but limited multiple expansion may simply no longer clear the bar, especially when shares are lagging the broader market (though they’re certainly not suffering immensely).

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adtalem Global Education, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

