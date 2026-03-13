Education Stock Up 84% as One Fund Ups Stake to Nearly $6 Million

Key Points

Harvest Investment Services bought 110,675 shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $3.42 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $3.85 million, reflecting both the share addition and share price movement.

The post-transaction stake stood at 168,025 shares valued at $5.66 million as of December 31, 2025.

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On February 17, 2026, Harvest Investment Services disclosed a buy of 110,675 shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR), an estimated $3.42 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Laureate Education by 110,675 shares. The estimated transaction value was $3.42 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The holding’s quarter-end value increased by $3.85 million, reflecting both the additional shares and changes in share price during the period.

What else to know

The buy increased the stake to 1.07% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: LMBS: $37.01 million (7.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: GLD: $19.94 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: PLTR: $12.08 million (2.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SLV: $11.88 million (2.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: KTOS: $10.90 million (2.1% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Laureate Education were priced at $33.97, up 84% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 19% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $5 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.70 billion Net Income (TTM) $281.63 million Price (as of Friday) $33.97

Company snapshot

Laureate Education offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, management, medicine, health sciences, engineering, and information technology, delivered via campus-based, online, and hybrid formats.

The firm generates revenue primarily through tuition and fees from a network of universities and higher education institutions operating in Mexico, Peru, and the United States.

It serves students seeking higher education and professional advancement, with a focus on Latin American markets and select U.S. offerings.

Laureate Education operates a large-scale network of universities, providing diversified higher education programs across multiple countries. The company leverages a multi-modal delivery model to reach a broad student base, emphasizing both academic quality and accessibility.

What this transaction means for investors

Laureate Education runs a focused network of universities in Mexico and Peru, targeting professional programs in fields like business, engineering, and health sciences. Rising demand for private education in Latin America and better-than-expected growth have helped shares skyrocket over the past year, and it seems Harvest is betting on more.



According to the latest quarterly release, enrollment growth has been steady, with new enrollments rising 8% and total enrollments climbing 5% last year. That demand translated into revenue of about $1.7 billion in 2025, up roughly 9% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA expanded to nearly $519 million from $450 million in 2024 as margins improved.



Operational momentum has also allowed Laureate to return capital to shareholders. Management repurchased more than $200 million of stock during the year and recently increased its share buyback authorization by another $150 million, signaling confidence as the firm looks to ramp up growth in its local markets.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.