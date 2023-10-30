News & Insights

Education group Pearson upgrades full-year profit guidance

October 30, 2023 — 03:26 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British education company Pearson PSON.L upgraded its annual adjusted operating profit guidance by around 20 million pounds ($24.3 million) to up to 575 million pounds on Monday, boosted by demand for its assessments and qualifications.

Chief Executive Andy Bird, who will hand over to Microsoft executive Omar Abbosh early next year, said the group's third-quarter performance showed continued momentum across its business.

"We've received positive initial feedback from our Generative AI tools and are evolving our AI capabilities to create further opportunities to maximise the potential of our trusted, proprietary content and data sets," he said.

The group posted 3% total revenue growth in the third quarter, excluding its business under strategic review and the online OPM unit it has sold.

