Education group Pearson sells Courseware businesses in Italy, Germany for $203 mln

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Education group Pearson PSON.L has agreed to sell its local K12 Courseware businesses in Italy and Germany to Sanoma Corporation for 163 million pounds ($203 million), it said on Tuesday.

Pearson announced a strategic review of its International Courseware local publishing businesses in March last year and completed the disposal of its Brazilian learning resources business sistemas in October for 108 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8028 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Louise Heavens)

