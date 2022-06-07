Education group Pearson sells Courseware businesses in Italy, Germany for $203 mln

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

Education group Pearson has agreed to sell its local K12 Courseware businesses in Italy and Germany to Sanoma Corporation for 163 million pounds ($203 million), it said on Tuesday.

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Education group Pearson PSON.L has agreed to sell its local K12 Courseware businesses in Italy and Germany to Sanoma Corporation for 163 million pounds ($203 million), it said on Tuesday.

Pearson announced a strategic review of its International Courseware local publishing businesses in March last year and completed the disposal of its Brazilian learning resources business sistemas in October for 108 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8028 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters