Education group Pearson says 2020 sales fall 10%

Global education group Pearson said group sales fell by 10% in 2020, marking an improvement in the final quarter, as growth in online learning demand offset cancelled exams.

The British company, which had reported a 14% sales drop in the first nine months, said it expected to report adjusted operating profit in a range of 310 million pounds ($423 million)to 315 million pounds for the year.

Analysts had in October put their forecasts for adjusted operating profit at 332 million pounds in 2020.

($1 = 0.7323 pounds)

