Education group Pearson lifts full-year profit outlook

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Global education group Pearson PSON.L raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, helped by a strong performance in its assessment and qualification division.

Analysts had been expecting full-year adjusted operating profit of 375 million pounds ($510 million), and organic revenue growth of 6.7%. Delivering a pre-close statement on Wednesday it said it now saw full-year profit at 385 million pounds and sales up 8%.

($1 = 0.7352 pounds)

