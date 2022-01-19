Education group Pearson lifts full-year profit outlook

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published

Global education group Pearson raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, helped by a strong performance in its assessment and qualification division.

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Global education group Pearson PSON.L raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, helped by a strong performance in its assessment and qualification division.

Analysts had been expecting full-year adjusted operating profit of 375 million pounds ($510 million), and organic revenue growth of 6.7%. Delivering a pre-close statement on Wednesday it said it now saw full-year profit at 385 million pounds and sales up 8%.

($1 = 0.7352 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More