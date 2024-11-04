EDU Holdings Shareholders Approve Key Buybacks

EDU Holdings Limited (AU:EDU) has released an update.

EDU Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions, including selective buybacks of shares from Global UCW Pty Ltd and Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd, were approved at their Extraordinary General Meeting. The approval of these special resolutions reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions. This development could influence investor interest and impact EDU’s market performance.

