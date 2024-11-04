EDU Holdings to Initiate Strategic Share Buy-Back

EDU Holdings Limited (AU:EDU) has released an update.

EDU Holdings Limited has announced its intention to execute a buy-back of up to 16.5 million shares, following shareholder approval. This move is aimed at providing flexibility in managing its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. Investors may see this as a strategic opportunity to assess EDU’s stock performance.

