EDU Holdings Director Sells Shares Amid Strategic Buyback

EDU Holdings Limited (AU:EDU) has released an update.
EDU Holdings Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of Director Gary Zalman Burg, who disposed of 8,026,779 fully paid ordinary shares as part of a selective buy-back approved by shareholders. The transaction, valued at $481,606.74, leaves him with 28,820,473 shares. This move reflects strategic financial maneuvers within the company that may impact investor sentiment.
