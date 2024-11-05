News & Insights

Stocks

EDU Holdings Completes Significant Share Buy-Back

November 05, 2024 — 10:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EDU Holdings Limited (AU:EDU) has released an update.

EDU Holdings Limited has completed a selective buy-back of 14,661,035 ordinary fully paid securities, paying a total consideration of AUD 879,662. This strategic move could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s confidence in its financial position.

For further insights into AU:EDU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.