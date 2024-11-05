EDU Holdings Completes Significant Share Buy-Back

EDU Holdings Limited (AU:EDU) has released an update.

EDU Holdings Limited has completed a selective buy-back of 14,661,035 ordinary fully paid securities, paying a total consideration of AUD 879,662. This strategic move could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s confidence in its financial position.

