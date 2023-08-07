News & Insights

US Markets
CHGG

Edtech Chegg rallies as strong quarter eases fears about ChatGPT impact

August 07, 2023 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 3, CEO comment in paragraph 4

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chegg CHGG.N rallied 25% in extended trading on Monday after better-than-expected quarterly sales and an in-line forecast for the current quarter eased worries about the impact of ChatGPT on the educational services company's business.

The Santa Clara, California-based firm expects revenue to be in the range of $151 million to $153 million for the third quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $152.37 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The maker of study materials was among the first companies to flag that a significant spike in student interest in so-called large language models such as ChatGPT was eating into its new customer growth rate.

"We launched the beta version of our initial generative AI experience in May and feedback has been very positive," CEO Dan Rosensweig said.

The company reported second-quarter sales of $182.9 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $176.51 million.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shilpi majumdar)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHGG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.