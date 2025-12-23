Markets

EDreams ODIGEO Welcomes Italian Competition Authority's Ruling Regarding Ryanair

December 23, 2025 — 11:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (EDDRF.PK), Tuesday said that it has welcomed the decision made by the Italian Competition Authority or AGCM in its ruling against Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYAAY) and Ryanair DAC for abusing its dominant position in the market.

The ruling reflects that Ryanair leveraged its dominance to orchestrate a sophisticated strategy to coerce competitors through illegal means, the company added.

Moreover, Ryanair's non-compliance extends across jurisdictions, from civil, to data protection, passenger rights, to consumer law, showing a pattern of disregard for the rule of law.

The Spanish online travel company has called on the European Commission, national authorities and financial market regulators to investigate and put an end to Ryanair's culture of non-compliance.

eDreams's stock is trading at $4.42 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.