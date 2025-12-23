EDreams ODIGEO Welcomes Italian Competition Authority's Ruling Regarding Ryanair

(RTTNews) - eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (EDDRF.PK), Tuesday said that it has welcomed the decision made by the Italian Competition Authority or AGCM in its ruling against Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYAAY) and Ryanair DAC for abusing its dominant position in the market.

The ruling reflects that Ryanair leveraged its dominance to orchestrate a sophisticated strategy to coerce competitors through illegal means, the company added.

Moreover, Ryanair's non-compliance extends across jurisdictions, from civil, to data protection, passenger rights, to consumer law, showing a pattern of disregard for the rule of law.

The Spanish online travel company has called on the European Commission, national authorities and financial market regulators to investigate and put an end to Ryanair's culture of non-compliance.

eDreams's stock is trading at $4.42 on the OTC Markets.

