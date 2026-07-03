EDreams ODIGEO Partners With Visa To Pioneer AI-Driven Travel Commerce

(RTTNews) - eDreams ODIGEO or eDO, the travel subscription company, announced a collaboration with Visa to enable AI-initiated transactions across its platforms. By integrating Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol and Agentic Directory, eDO can securely identify and manage interactions with verified AI agents. This ensures that only trusted AI systems can access its platforms and complete transactions, all within the company's established risk and control frameworks.

Through this partnership, eDO now supports live transactions in its environment, with customer banks authorising payments via Visa Payment Passkeys. This innovation guarantees that every transaction remains verified and secure. As a result, AI interfaces can move beyond assisting with search to completing purchases directly on eDO's travel brands — including eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages, and Travellink. This marks a significant step toward agentic commerce, where customers can delegate parts of the shopping journey while retaining full control over when and how transactions occur.

Separately, eDO continues to leverage its proprietary AI platform, which generates over six billion daily predictions to deliver deep personalisation for its eight million Prime members. Unlike general-purpose AI, the travel sector demands complex infrastructure — including IATA licensing, financial guarantees, inventory management, and round-the-clock customer support. eDO's technical maturity positions it as a powerful acquisition channel for conversational AI platforms.

By deploying more than 100 Model Context Protocols, eDO has directly integrated its booking engine into global ecosystems. This allows horizontal AI assistants to move beyond dialogue and execute secure, real-world bookings. With this capability, conversational AI becomes a new and scalable channel within eDO's multi-source acquisition strategy, reinforcing its leadership in AI-powered travel commerce.

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