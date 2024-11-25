eDreams ODIGEO Executes Strategic Share Buyback Plan

EDreams ODIGEO (ES:EDR) has released an update.
eDreams ODIGEO has conducted a series of share buybacks as part of its authorized program, purchasing a total of 59,200 shares between November 19 and November 22, 2024. The transactions were executed on the XMAD trading center at an average price ranging from €6.38 to €6.64 per share. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and stabilize its market presence.
