eDreams ODIGEO Executes Strategic Share Buyback Plan

EDreams ODIGEO (ES:EDR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

eDreams ODIGEO has conducted a series of share buybacks as part of its authorized program, purchasing a total of 59,200 shares between November 19 and November 22, 2024. The transactions were executed on the XMAD trading center at an average price ranging from €6.38 to €6.64 per share. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and stabilize its market presence.

For further insights into ES:EDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.