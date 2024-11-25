News & Insights

Stocks

eDreams ODIGEO Executes Strategic Share Buyback Plan

November 25, 2024 — 12:06 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EDreams ODIGEO (ES:EDR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

eDreams ODIGEO has conducted a series of share buybacks as part of its authorized program, purchasing a total of 59,200 shares between November 19 and November 22, 2024. The transactions were executed on the XMAD trading center at an average price ranging from €6.38 to €6.64 per share. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and stabilize its market presence.

For further insights into ES:EDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.