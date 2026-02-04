eDreams ODIGEO (EDDRF) Price Target Decreased by 49.89% to 7.01

The average one-year price target for eDreams ODIGEO (OTCPK:EDDRF) has been revised to $7.01 / share. This is a decrease of 49.89% from the prior estimate of $13.98 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.03 to a high of $9.56 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.74% from the latest reported closing price of $7.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in eDreams ODIGEO. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDDRF is 0.88%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 4,764K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVEAX - Ave Maria Focused Fund holds 1,314K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIGFX - Baron International Growth Fund holds 997K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDDRF by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 404K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEWX - Ave Maria World Equity Fund holds 329K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 307K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDDRF by 8.26% over the last quarter.

