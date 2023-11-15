eDreams loss narrows as travel firm attracts more subscribers

Adds detail and comment from CEO

BARCELONA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Spanish online travel booking company eDreams ODIGEO EDRE.MC said on Wednesday its second-quarter net loss narrowed to 5.7 million euros ($6.20 million) as it attracted more paying subscribers.

The Barcelona-based firm said its loss in the quarter was the narrowest in the July-September period since 2020, when the pandemic ravaged the travel industry. The company booked a net loss of 10.1 million euros in the same period a year ago.

The company's fiscal year ends on March 31.

eDreams said its subscription programme, launched in 2017, was the main driver of profitability. The company charges an annual flat fee of about 55 euros for access to lower fares when booking on its websites. Its business used to be based on fees charged on each booking.

"Our strategic shift to a subscription-led business continues to yield results, notably increasing profitability and enhancing predictability," Chief Executive Dana Dunne said in a statement.

The company reached 5.1 million paying members in the second quarter, 41% more than in the same period last year.

eDreams said it was on track to meet or exceed its target for 7.25 million subscribers and 180 million euros in cash earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2025.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

