Edra Solar offers eight-tranche sukuk

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (IFR) - Edra Solar is marketing eight tranches of Islamic bonds to raise up to M$245m (US$59.3m) to refinance loan facilities that funded the construction of a 50MW solar power plant.

Tenors of three to 18 years are being offered. The three-year tranche is indicated in an initial price guidance range of 4.15%–4.25%, the five-year tranche at 4.30%–4.40%, the seven-year tranche at 4.45%–4.55%, the 10-year piece at 4.60%–4.70%, the 12-year piece at 4.75%–4.85%, the 15-year piece at 4.95%–5.05% and the 18-year tranche at 5.10%–5.20%.

The notes, rated AA2 by RAM, will be issued off a M$245m Islamic MTN programme under the murabaha structure. The sustainable bond combines elements of green and social bonds, making it unique in adding the social feature among the green sukuk sold previously by solar power companies in Malaysia.

OCBC Al-Amin Bank is principal adviser and lead arranger as well as joint lead manager and bookrunner with Standard Chartered Saadiq.

The solar power project company, whose ultimate parent company is China General Nuclear Power, started operations at the Kuala Ketil power plant in February.

(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by David Holland)

((kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174549; Reuters Messaging: kityin.boey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.