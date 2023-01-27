EDR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: EDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.95, changing hands as high as $22.29 per share. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EDR's low point in its 52 week range is $17.42 per share, with $33.435 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.09.
