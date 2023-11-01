News & Insights

EDP sells Brazil transmission assets to Actis -report

November 01, 2023 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Power company EDP Brasil has agreed to sell transmission assets in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and Maranhao to infrastructure investor Actis for 2.7 billion reais ($536 million), newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

EDP Brasil is controlled by Portugal's EDP EDP.LS.

($1 = 5.0374 reais)

