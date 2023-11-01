EDP sells Brazil transmission assets to Actis -report

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Power company EDP Brasil has agreed to sell transmission assets in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and Maranhao to infrastructure investor Actis for 2.7 billion reais ($536 million), newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

EDP Brasil is controlled by Portugal's EDP EDP.LS.

($1 = 5.0374 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.