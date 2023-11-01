News & Insights

EDP sells Brazil power transmission assets to Actis

November 01, 2023 — 11:55 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Power company EDP Brasil has agreed to sell two transmission lines in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and Maranhao to infrastructure investor Actis for an enterprise value of 2.7 billion reais ($536 million), it said on Wednesday.

EDP Brasil, which is controlled by Portugal's EDP EDP.LS, said in a securities filing the deal was aligned with its rotation strategy for power transmission assets in the South American country.

($1 = 5.0374 reais)

