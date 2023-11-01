EDP sells Brazil power transmission assets to Actis

Recasts with company confirmation, adds details in 2nd paragraph

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Power company EDP Brasil has agreed to sell two transmission lines in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and Maranhao to infrastructure investor Actis for an enterprise value of 2.7 billion reais ($536 million), it said on Wednesday.

EDP Brasil, which is controlled by Portugal's EDP EDP.LS, said in a securities filing the deal was aligned with its rotation strategy for power transmission assets in the South American country.

($1 = 5.0374 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.