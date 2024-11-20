EDP Renovaveis upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Bernstein

Bernstein upgraded EDP Renovaveis (EDRVF) to Outperform from Market Perform with a EUR 14.30 price target The firm’s analysis shows upside potential even under a negative scenario in the U.S. Even if striping out prospective value from renewables growth in the U.S., EDP Renovaveis shares would still offer attractive upside potential of 20%, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
