EDP Renováveis sells 80% stake in Canadian wind farm for $443 mln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 14, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

Written by Joao Manuel Mauricio for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Portugal's EDP Renováveis EDPR.LS said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell an 80% stake in a 297 megawatt (MW) wind farm in Alberta, Canada, to fund CC&L Infrastructure for 600 million Canadian dollars ($442.54 million).

EDP Renováveis will retain a minority equity stake and continue to operate and manage the wind farm, the renewable energy company said.

The deal is part of EDPR's strategy to raise 7 billion euros through "asset rotation" as it sells mature renewable energy sites to finance new ones.

The company previously sold CC&L Infrastructure a portfolio of U.S. solar and wind plants with a combined capacity of 560 MW.

($1 = 1.3558 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

